HONOR Pad 5 and HONOR MediaPad T3 Available at Attractive Offers During Flipkart Big Shopping Days

HONOR has announced exciting offers on its Tablets during the Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days, starting from 1st of December and going on till 5th of December, 2019. During the celebration days, consumers can purchase HONOR Pad 5 and MediaPad T3 at attractive offer discounts up to INR 8,000. Adding up to the spree, Flipkart plus customers will get an early bird advantage, as the sale will start on 30th of November from 8PM onwards for them.

HONOR is extending exciting discounts on the glacial blue variant of HONOR Pad 5 3+32GB (8-inch), 4+64GB (8-inch), 3+32GB (10.1-inch) and 4+64GB (10.1-inch); and HONOR MediaPad T3 2+16GB (8-inch), 3+32GB (8-inch), 2+16GB (9.6-inch) and 3+32GB (9.6-inch) at 11,999. In add to the excitement, consumers can also avail 10% instant discount on payment through HDFC credit and debit cards.

HONOR Pad 5 comes in 8-inch and 10.1-inch variants, powered by flagship Kirin 710 processor in the former variant and Kirin 659 processor in the latter. Both the Pads are packed with a 5100mAh battery, making it a perfect combination for seamless experience for gaming and the flagship chipset has a massive 75% increase in CPU Single-core performance and 130% increase in GPU performance. The HONOR Pad 5 25.6 cm (10.1 inch) is powered with Harman/Kardon’s acoustic engineering expertise, which helps the dual stereo speakers of the Pad deliver fantastic and stunning audio effects. The Pad’s incredible full HD display and the Histen 5.0 technology along with its audio capabilities, makes it the perfect device for entertainment at home or on the go.

HONOR MediaPad T3 comes in 8-inch and 9.6-inch variants, features an IPS display with a screen resolution of 1280×800 pixels. The tablet is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm MSM8917 and coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM. It will be available with 16GB/32 GB storage and will support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). The EMUI 5.1 based MediaPad T3 sports a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera as well as a 2-megapixel fixed focus camera. The tablet packs a 4800mAh battery and supports 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity options. The Luxurious Gold coloured tablet weighs roughly 350 grams and measures 211×124.6×7.9mm.