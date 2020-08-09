HONOR MagicBook 15 Sold Out on the First Day of its Sale

HONOR, the global leading tech brand for the youth, announced that it has sold out all units of its recently launched HONOR MagicBook 15, within few minutes of the sale going live. Given the power packed features, HONOR MagicBook 15 had received an outstanding response from the fans and it became the Bestseller & the Highest Wishlisted Laptop ever, on Flipkart. It is the brand’s first laptop in India and was launched on 31st July, 2020 to meet the requirements of young and dynamic professionals, content creators & students, who are looking for a compact device at a competitive price range.

HONOR MagicBook 15 was launched in Mystic Silver variant and priced at INR 42,990. The first sale of the device went live for Flipkart Plus members starting 8 PM on 5th August, 2020 and was available at a starting price of just INR 39,990 after a discount of INR 3,000. The overwhelming consumer response is a testament of the brand’s best-in-class offerings and quality products at competitive price.

Additionally, HONOR’s ‘Register & Win’ contest is now live for the consumers who had purchased the HONOR MagicBook 15 during the first sale wave. HONOR’s toll free number (18002109999) have received multiple calls from consumers to register themselves for the contest and win an assured gift of INR 1000. Contest will run till 11th August, 2020 starting from the first sale day. Follow HONOR India’s official page for more information. Limited period offer, T&Cs apply.

HONOR MagicBook 15 is brand’s first offering in the laptop segment in India, and country’s first Laptop with three breakthrough Innovations, namely the Pop-up Webcam, 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button and 65W Type-C Compact multi-device[1] fast charging at an under INR 50K price. HONOR MagicBook 15 comes pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home and all HONOR MagicBook 15 users will get a free 1-month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription.

HONOR MagicBook 15, with its Aluminium body and Azure Blue Chamfer is the sleek, compact and stylish laptop that touts a 16.9 mm ultra-thin and 1.53kg light-weight design with 15.6” (39.6cm) Full View Display. The laptop is compact and easy to carry and, boasts of 1920×1080 IPS FHD Anti-glare and Glossy Display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 5.3 mm thin bezels on the top and sides with 87% screen-to-body ratio, 178 degree viewing angle with TUV Certified Eye Comfort Mode to minimize eye-strain and adjustable screen inclination at multiple angles for comfortable and better viewing experience.