HONOR MagicBook 15 Second Sale Starts from Aug 31, 2020 on Flipkart

HONOR announced the second sale of its first ever laptop for the Indian market – HONOR MagicBook 15, on Flipkart starting 31st August, 2020, 12:00 PM onwards. The laptop comes in Mystic Silver variant and will be sold for INR 42,990.

During its first sale, HONOR MagicBook 15 went out of stock within 120 seconds and emerged to be one of the most wishlisted laptop on the platform ever. This success is a testament of the brand’s continuous investment in best-in-class offerings and quality products at competitive price.

In the second sale, consumers can avail No Cost EMI options up to 12 months starting at INR 3,583 along with an exchange offer of up to INR 20,000 at the time of purchase, T&Cs apply. HONOR MagicBook 15 comes pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home and all HONOR MagicBook 15 users will get a free 1-month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription.

“Register & Win” Contest: Consumers who purchase HONOR MagicBook 15 must call at 18002109999 to register and get assured gift upto INR 1,000/- or follow HONOR India’s official page for more Contest information. Limited period offer, T&Cs apply.

HONOR MagicBook 15: HONOR MagicBook 15, with its Aluminium body and Azure Blue Chamfer, is India’s 1st Laptop with 3 breakthrough Innovations, namely the Pop-up Webcam, 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button and 65W Type-C Compact multi-device fast charging. The sleek, compact and stylish HONOR MagicBook 15 touts a 16.9 mm thick at its thickest point, and 1.53 kg light-weight design for a laptop with 15.6” (39.6cm) Full View Display. The laptop is compact and easy to carry, boasts of 1920×1080 IPS FHD Anti-glare & Glossy Display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 5.3 mm thin bezels on the top and sides with 87% screen-to-body ratio, 178 degree viewing angle with TUV Certified Eye Comfort Mode to minimize eye-strain, a very useful feature for current work & school from home scenario. For your multi-purpose needs, the laptop comes fitted with USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Type C, HDMI and 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Designed for the young professionals and students, HONOR India’s first laptop comes bundled with all the right features to deliver unparalleled and seamless performance to users. The 65W Type C fast charger, is compact and stylish with just 160g in weight to carry around, and with its super-charging capabilities it can charge the laptop by 53% charge in just half an hour. For fast and secure unlocking the laptop offers 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button and for better privacy it has a Pop-up Webcam embedded in the keyboard. Both these features and the 65W Type C fast charger are premium and never-seen-before at this price point. To add to the convenience, HONOR’s cutting-edge technology – Magic-Link 2.0 enables instant pairing with an NFC enabled HONOR smartphone for multi-screen sharing and file sharing.