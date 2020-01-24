HONOR MagicBook 14 and HONOR MagicBook Pro debut in Russia

HONOR launches the MagicBook 14 and HONOR MagicBook Pro in Russia, with announcement of global launch of HONOR MagicBook Series in upcoming MWC on 24th February. It’s an important step for HONOR in entering the global PC industry. In the age of 5G, consumers nowadays have a high standard on the device’s portability and connectivity across devices.

In keeping with HONOR’s 1+8+N IoT strategy, an ecosystem that integrates one smartphone, eight categories of additional connected products and a wide range of third-party linked devices, the launch of HONOR MagicBook series globally will be one of the milestones to reinforce the brand’s commitment to creating an all-scenario intelligence.

HONOR MagicBook 14 boosts its compact, thin and lightweight design. Cater to young people on-the-go, the aesthetically designed HONOR MagicBook 14 is equipped with up to 10-hour of battery life, FullView display with maximized screen-to-body ratio, powerful core for ultra-fast performance and enhanced graphics, as well as smart interconnectivity between HONOR smartphone and the laptop.