HONOR Debuts HONOR MagicBook 15 with ANM Ryzen 53500u CPU vega 8 Graphics.

HONOR has announced its foray into the Laptop category along with the expansion of its celebrated affordable smartphone portfolio, in India. As part of its 1+8+N IoT strategy, the company has introduced the brand’s first laptop for the market – HONOR MagicBook 15, as India’s first laptop with three breakthrough innovations, powered with AMD and Microsoft, along with its affordable smartphone range – HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S in under ₹10K segment.

The latest offerings are a testimony to HONOR’s commitment to bringing innovative and progressive products for Indian consumers while meeting the varied requirements of the users.

Making a powerfully compact debut in India’s laptop industry, HONOR MagicBook 15 is India’s first laptop with three breakthrough innovations – a discreetly hidden pop-up Webcam, serving as a unique privacy safeguard for users, 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button, for secured and password-free login and the compact 65W Type-C Multi-device fast charger, capable to charge the laptop by 53% in just 30 minutes.

The laptop provides incredible power in a sleek and compact size, perfectly designed to meet the requirements of young and dynamic professionals, content creators & students, who pursue a smart digital lifestyle, seek superior features and functionality at a competitive price range.

With an aim to provide users with hassle-free hardware and software experience, HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S comes pre-installed with the company’s official and world’s third-largest app distribution platform, AppGallery.

HONOR’s first affordable smartphone, HONOR 9A is designed for the youth who look for a great experience and new innovative features and it offers a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery with reverse charging, a super-thin design & lightweight and triple camera setup under INR 10K price point.

Making new-age innovation accessible to consumers under budget and designed for one-hand use, HONOR 9S is another offering in the entry-level segment that features a big display in an ultra-light package, and a whole secured facial unlock technology. HONOR 9S is a perfect fit for those who want to upgrade from feature phones to smartphones. Both the smartphones bring upgrades across the battery life, storage, and photography at an irresistible price, making it a perfect choice for people looking for an entry-level phone.

Commenting on the launch, Charles Peng, President, HONOR India said, “The launch marks a milestone in the brand’s journey in India as we foray into the laptop segment for the first time with HONOR MagicBook 15, along with latest additions to our sub-10k smartphone category with HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S. HONOR has always believed in raising the bar when it comes to empowering consumers with the latest technology for all their needs, and with MagicBook 15 we are even more excited to introduce three of India’s first breakthrough innovations in just ₹50k price point. Our devices have received an overwhelming response at the global space and we are confident of replicating the success in the Indian market now.”

He further added, “Our recent additions to the product line-up will bolster our effort towards strengthening the 1+8+N IoT strategy and at the same time channelize the exponentially growing AppGallery, pre-installed in our latest smartphones. Our AppGallery has seen an impressive response in India as we evolve to include many new features embedded in our latest devices. As we take a leap ahead in the industry with portfolio expansion, we aim to provide a smooth upgrade to our consumers looking for an intelligent user experience under budget.”

Commenting on the launch, Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, Sales, AMD India said, “Power, style, and portability are top features that working professionals and students alike seek in their laptops for everyday computing. Long-lasting performance and battery life enable consumers to collaborate better and multitask between work, study, and entertainment at ease. The new HONOR MagicBook15 powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500 U mobile processor with Radeon™ Vega 8 graphics is designed to meet the mobile computing needs of today. As HONOR forays into the promising and rapidly growing laptop segment in India, AMD is delighted to be part of their new journey and celebrate this milestone with them.”

This latest product line up will not only tap the wide needs of the masses for a high standard device and connected ecosystem but will also cater to the youth looking for an all-purpose device at a competitive price segment.

HONOR MagicBook 15 – 39.6cm (15.6 inches)

Combining lightweight design and innovative functionality with intelligent user experience, the HONOR MagicBook 15 provides incredible power in a sleek and compact size, perfect for young professionals who are looking for a device to take them from work to play.

The HONOR MagicBook 15 is a stylishly chic device that comes with a lightweight aluminum chassis and Azure Blue Chamfer around to give the device, a truly unique identity. It weighs just 1.53 kg and is only 16.9 mm thick at its thickest point, 5.3 mm Ultra-thin top and side bezels, and a 39.6cm (15.6 inches) full view display featuring 87% screen-to-body ratio for the immersive viewing experience, HONOR MagicBook 15 allows users to enjoy ultimate portability and unparalleled performance.

The easy to carry laptop is equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics, and 8GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, offering smooth and seamless performance for even the most complex of tasks.

It also comes with a 256 GB ultra-fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage drive that has up to five times faster reading speed than an earlier SATA SSD drive, boosting productivity to the maximum. The HONOR MagicBook 15 is pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home and all the users will get a free one-month trial of the Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription.