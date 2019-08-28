Hong Kong Trade Fairs Strengthening bilateral trade between Hong Kong and India

Hong Kong and India have enjoyed robust bilateral trade relations on a range of products and services over the years. Adding to the Hong Kong’s business advantages, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) gathers the latest market intelligence and form partnerships to develop business for corporations. The HKTDC organises more than 30 exhibitions in Hong Kong every year. 11 of them are the largest marketplaces of their kind in Asia, of which electronics, jewellery, gifts, watches & clocks and lighting are the world’s largest.

Rampat Gupta, HKTDC, Delhi Consultant, announced here that that nine international fairs, which cover watches and clocks, fashion, electronic products, lighting products, green products, optical products as well as wine and spirits, will be held in Hong Kong from September to November. These fairs will serve as ideal platforms for traders and suppliers from India to expand their businesses into new markets. The fairs are as below:

• HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair (3-7 September 2019)

• CENTRESTAGE (4-7 September 2019)

• HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) (13-16 October 2019)

• electronicAsia (13-16 October 2019)

• HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) (27-30 October 2019)

• HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo (29 October – 1 November 2019)

• Eco Expo Asia – International Trade Fair on Environmental Protection (30 Oct- 2November 2019)

• HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair (6-8 November 2019)

• HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (7-9 November 2019)

“The HKTDC’s some 30 fairs attracted over 39,000 exhibitors and over 770,000 visitors from all over the world in 2018/2019,” said, Rampat Gupta said. He looked forward to welcoming more corporations in Delhi to explore business opportunities and tap into global markets through HKTDC exhibitions. He also highly encouraged all buyers, distributors and retailers from India to come to Hong Kong for sourcing.

India is Hong Kong’s 8th largest trading partner. Until May 2019, the total trade value between the two places reached USD9.77 billion. In which, India was Hong Kong’s 4thmajor export market with a total export value of USD 5.6 billion and 9th largest import source with an import value of USD 4.17 billion.