Honeywell Suite of Building Integration and Cyber Solutions Help Improve Efficiency, Data Analysis and Control

Honeywell introduced the next generation of Enterprise Building Integration (EBI), Command and Control Suite (CCS), and Digital Video Manager (DVM), a suite of solutions enabled by the Honeywell Forge for Buildings platform, that help drive facility efficiency and oversight, streamline complex functions, and deliver savings across an enterprise. A key component to making this all work is keeping facilities and occupants safe. Along with EBI, CCS and DVM Honeywell is launching a portfolio of enhanced cybersecurity solutions to help companies protect against the rising risk of unexpected attacks on data, network systems and buildings infrastructure.

“For buildings to be smarter, more efficient and effective, an operating system must be in place that works to constantly improve resource management,” said Mark Verheyden, president, Honeywell Building Solutions. “These systems help keep people safe and secure, enhance the building experience, and protect the data and processes that drive operations. The overall health of the building ecosystem can impact business success – just like great talent and experience. Our building operation teams help customers address building use and critical infrastructure challenges.”

“Commercial building and critical infrastructure customers are often driving toward similar facility outcomes: streamlined operations, reduced costs, improved safety and security,” Verheyden said. “Efforts to reach these goals are markedly different for a hospital or an airport, for example. Within our enhanced integrated platform of offerings, operations teams can tailor services to help meet specific needs through new multi-windows and interactive options that are just a fingertip away.”

Information Technology (IT) often receives the most attention when it comes to safeguarding the integrity of data and assets. Operational Technology (OT) – systems that monitor control and protect processes, equipment and operational environments – can be another entry point, and often needs similar or more care in today’s ever-connected technology landscape.

“Increasing connectivity to OT systems typically enhances security, promoting visibility and allowing previously unidentified security issues to be more efficiently realized. It is a more proactive approach to monitoring and maintaining the systems to be undertaken – the days of leaving OT systems unmanaged, unpatched and unmonitored are over,” said David Trice, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Buildings.