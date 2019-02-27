Honeywell Recognizes Top Performing Channel Partners At 2019 Asia Pacific Conference

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) recognized its high-performing channel partners at its seventh Asia Pacific (APAC) Channel Partner Conference in New Delhi. The winners from various countries in APAC were awarded for outstanding contribution in distributing and integrating Honeywell industrial automation solutions across the region.

Jinan Huahui Science and Technology from China received the 2018 Honeywell APAC Channel Partner of the Year Award, the highest honor given to a channel partner.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our business performance in 2018,” said Yanhua Wang, general manager, Jinan Huahui Science and Technology. “Our partnership with Honeywell provides us with not only new knowledge and training, but also the latest product innovations to continuously serve our customers better.”

“Honeywell continues to strengthen its channel partner network and operations in the APAC region with the introduction of new innovations for the automation industries,” said Asheesh Arora, vice president, Global Channels, Honeywell Process Solutions. “Events like this provide regional channel partners with new knowledge, product training and networking opportunities to better address their customers’ challenges and drive sales for the coming year.”

More than 300attendeesfrom 15 countries including Australia, China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Indonesia participated in the event. This year’s conference theme, “Connected Partners, Connected Products,” was keynoted by Peush Mahajan, former director, Technical & Projects, Engineers India Limited. Other topics included Honeywell business updates, global channel strategy, customer development tools and product presentations, demonstrations and trainings.