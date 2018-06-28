HONEYWELL KICKS OFF LARGEST INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMER GATHERING WITH A FOCUS ON DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Honeywell kicked off its largest annual gathering of industrial customers, with a focus on showing manufacturers how digital transformation can help them achieve new levels of consistently high performance.

The ability of Honeywell Connected Plant’s offerings to deliver higher levels of safety, reliability, efficiency and profitability will continue to be the primary discussion point at the 43rd Honeywell Users Group (HUG) Americas symposium, which runs through Friday. More than 1,300 delegates from across the oil and gas, chemical, pulp and paper, and metals and mining sectors are attending the event, which features numerous displays of the newest technologies along with dozens of Honeywell- and customer-led sessions and technical discussions.

Throughout the conference, Honeywell will showcase how turning data into actionable insight requires more than just upgrading technology; it requires a system for capturing, retaining and sharing knowledge that allows both the plant and its workers to perform at their best every day. Honeywell Connected Plant enables this through proven industry solutions based on decades of domain knowledge and controls experience.

“Digital transformation has to be about more than just moving data into the cloud,” said John Rudolph, president of Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS). “It ultimately has to be about the outcomes, including driving increased productivity and savings for our customers while allowing them to increase knowledge capture, knowledge sharing and knowledge retention among their employees.”

Rudolph was named president of HPS on May 31, 2018, succeeding Vimal Kapur, who was named president and CEO of Honeywell Building Technologies. Rudolph led the Projects and Automation Solutions, and Lifecycle Solutions and Services businesses for HPS over the past six years, driving significant growth. Rudolph also has held leadership roles with TAS Energy, General Electric and Ingersoll Rand.

HUG attendees will be able to see and experience the Company’s ongoing transformation into a software-industrial provider. As part of this transformation, several technologies that have been launched in 2018 will be displayed and demoed in the Knowledge Center, including: