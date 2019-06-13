Honeywell Introduces new Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations

Honeywell announced it launched a new category of software, Enterprise Performance Management for Operations Technology, that will improve the way a variety of companies collect, analyze and act on data from their operations. The software solution, called Honeywell Forge, will leverage the company’s more than 100 years of expertise in asset and process control technology and will transform the way work gets done by owners and operators of buildings, airlines, industrial facilities and other critical assets and infrastructure.

Honeywell Forge converts massive quantities of data from equipment, processes and people into intuitive, actionable insights that enable monitoring of enterprise operations from a single screen. In turn, this helps customers optimize efficiency, effectiveness, safety of their business.

Honeywell Forge is designed to be quick and cost-effective to implement, with a hardware- and software-agnostic approach that allows for use of existing systems. Honeywell Forge leverages predictive analytics to help identify maintenance issues before they happen; enable workers to be more productive, proficient and safe; reduce costs; and increase productivity. The company is developing Honeywell Forge to incorporate the latest cybersecurity protections.

“Large enterprises around the world consistently lack top-to-bottom visibility into how their operations are performing, and most lack the ability to derive business intelligence from their disparate data sources. Their existing systems are disjointed and have shortcomings that slow growth and cut into profitability,” said Que Dallara, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. “Honeywell Forge can provide leaders of complex businesses with the visibility they need to transform their operations quickly and efficiently, at every level and with minimum disruption, enabling users to focus resources on innovation and achieving business objectives.”

According to a recent Honeywell survey[1], more than 80 percent of C-suite executives and senior decision makers believe it is important to implement a holistic solution as companies look to digitize and better connect their operations. The same survey shows key decision makers believe better enterprise management will offer superior predictive information, leading to safer and more secure facilities, enhanced efficiency and profitability in the supply chain, more efficient use of resources, and better real-time decision making to avoid downtime. Honeywell Forge offers these advantages and more to customers looking for quick adoption and fast payback.