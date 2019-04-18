Honeywell India Enters Professional Audio Market With ‘ProSound’ Speakers

Honeywell announced its entry into the professional audio industry with a range of speakers – Honeywell ProSound. The exquisite range of speakers is aimed at enhancing the listening experience of the audience in the entertainment segment.

An extension of the Honeywell Public Address and Voice Alarm (PAVA) solutions, known for its intelligibility and durability, Honeywell ProSound speakers will enable the company to offer solutions to new verticals like hotels, malls, multiplexes, amphitheaters, clubs, educational institutions, and auditoriums. With the launch of this category, Honeywell becomes a complete audio solutions provider with an attractive combination of products, meeting internationally recognized industry standards that ensures superior sound, appealing design, high reliability, and excellent performance.

Speaking at the launch of Honeywell ProSound, Jasmeet Bhatia, Strategy and Marketing Leader, Honeywell Building Technologies, India said, “We are extremely excited to announce our first products into the Pro Audio industry with the launch of Honeywell ProSound. We are confident that the speaker range will prove to be the choicest offering for our discerning customers and its cutting-edge innovation, superior quality, uncompromising safety, and extraordinary sound performance, will resonate well with the industry.”