Honeywell Eases Home Automation with Smart Wiring Devices

Honeywell announced a new range of smart wiring devices for the Indian market. These devices are easy to install, use, and maintain. The extensive range of smart wiring devices is aimed at providing convenience to consumers by easily managing electrical devices in homes as well as enhancing the experience of users for a smarter living.

Products with focus on remote connectivity to increase functionality are gaining momentum in India. Home Automation features such as remote operation of devices, scheduling operations, scenario management, and energy management of items such as lights, fans, geysers, curtain control and appliances are increasingly popular among consumers seeking convenience in home management.

The Honeywell smart wiring devices combine intelligent automation, advanced analytics and data visualization with the contemporary user experience of home and mobile electronics. They feature simple, intuitive displays to enhance experience and comfort. The latest release provides holistic integration to create a seamless hub of information pulled from smartphone app, IT network, which allows for superior experience and advanced automation.

The expansive range of smart wiring devices is backed by patented modular technology which is key for adoption by builders and end customer, as this brings familiarity in operation yet sophistication with features and elegance in aesthetics. The system can learn a users’s behavior over period time and offers predictive analytics through artificial intelligence to further simplify life.

“Honeywell has been at the forefront of launching innovative products specifically designed for Indian needs and we are excited to announce the new range of smart wiring devices which are truly modular and retrofittable,” said Anupam Mathur, Sales Director, New Business – Connected Living Solutions, Honeywell Building Technologies, India. “The range has been designed to keep the ease of use and implementation in mind. They do not require any structural and electrical overhaul because of its modular design, and we are confident that the range will resonate well with the industry.”