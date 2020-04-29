HKTDC to launch Summer Sourcing Week with 9 concurrent fairs in July

The safety of exhibitors and buyers has always been a priority for the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Considering the current development of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and in line with the health measures taken by the Hong Kong SAR Government, a decision has been made in consultation with industry representatives to reschedule nine HKTDC trade fairs originally during April and May 2020.

Under the new arrangement, the

HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition)

HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition),

HKTDC International ICT Expo

HKTDC Hong Kong Houseware Fair

HKTDC Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair

HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week

HKTDC Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair

Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair

Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair

will be held concurrently from 25 to 28 July 2020 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.

With these nine concurrent fairs, the HKTDC will organize a Summer Sourcing Week from 25 to 28 July. Featuring nine fairs located at the same venue, it will provide a one-stop cross-industry platform for global buyers to replenish their stocks. Additionally, HKTDC is looking into O2O business-matching services at its fairs so that overseas buyers who cannot come to Hong Kong can locate target exhibitors in advance. Video conferences will be arranged between buyers and exhibitors to discuss business deals.