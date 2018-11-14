Hitachi Vantara Recognized by Gartner as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd, announced it has once again been named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays (GPDA), where the company was evaluated for its completeness of vision and ability to execute in the hybrid storage array market.

Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) G series hybrid storage arrays were part of this assessment. This builds on the company’s July 2018 announcement that Hitachi Vantara was recognized as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Solid State Arrays, based on its all-flash storage configurations: the VSP F series.

Hitachi VSP systems are backed by a 100% data availability guarantee1 and share a common architecture and management tools. Functional enhancements have focused on improving ease of use, increasing capacity and providing tighter integration with VMware and cloud providers. Combined withHitachi Vantara’s AI-powered analytics and IT automation software, Hitachi VSP systems help enterprises modernize their data centers with unprecedented agility, scalability and operational efficiencies.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again by Gartner as a leader in both general-purpose and solid-state arrays. We believe readers of the 2018 Magic Quadrants for Solid-State Arrays and General-Purpose Disk Arrays will find the evaluations underscore Hitachi’s proven reputation and continued execution in delivering high performance and reliable storage arrays backed by world-class service and support,” said John Magee, vice president, Portfolio Marketing at Hitachi Vantara. “Over the past year, we’ve seen the enterprise storage market continue to transition rapidly toward all-flash storage solutions as customers seek to accelerate digital innovation in their organizations. Our single family of hybrid and solid-state storage systems helps customers simplify that transition – whenever they choose – without having to learn a new platform.”

Both Gartner’s 2018 GPDA Magic Quadrant and SSA Magic Quadrant evaluations were performed on earlier generations of Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform systems: the VSP F400, F600 and F800 and VSP G200, G400, G600 and G800 models. In May 2018, Hitachi Vantara replaced these systems with the announcement of the Virtual Storage Platform F and G series 350, 370, 700, and 900 models, which occurred after the evaluation cut-off date for these Magic Quadrant assessments.