Hitachi Vantara Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays

Hitachi Vantara announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays for a second consecutive year. Hitachi Vantara was evaluated for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner’s 2018 evaluation of Hitachi Vantara included earlier generations of Hitachi VSP arrays: VSP F400, VSP F600, VSP F800, and the VSP F1500.

The news follows on the heels of the company’s recent expansion to the VSP all-flash array (AFA) family, updates to Hitachi Vantara’s AI-powered analytics and IT automation software and extension of the industry’s only 100-percent data availability guarantee. Used in combination, these solutions help enterprises modernize their data centers for intelligent, autonomous operations with unprecedented agility and scalability to reduce costs and increase operational efficiencies.

“We are pleased to be named a Leader in the solid-state array market for the second year in a row,” said Iri Trashanski, senior vice president, Infrastructure and Edge Products at Hitachi Vantara. “To us, Hitachi is driven by a commitment to developing data-driven solutions that give enterprises a competitive edge in the digital age. We believe the real-world success stories and measurable ROI achieved by our customers every day is evidence that Hitachi is continuing to bring high-value innovation to market that companies can put to work today while building for the future.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays, Valdis Filks, John Monroe, Joseph Unsworth, Santhosh Rao, 23 July 2018. In the 2017 version of the report, the company was listed as Hitachi Data Systems.