Hitachi Vantara Helps Customers Govern and Protect Data in a Multicloud World

Hitachi Vantara recently at NEXT 2018 announced updates to the Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) portfolio. The updates extend data governance, optimize for cloud and modernize file services to help organizations govern and protect their data in an increasingly complex multicloud environment. These enhancements to the HCP portfolio help deliver business outcomes by maximizing the power of data no matter where it resides – from the data center to the cloud and out to the edge – and move them forward in today’s digital, data-driven business landscape.

Organizations recognize that data is the critical element to growth and innovation. HCP is an object storage platform that intelligently manages data as a key business asset and governs it with integrated security to reduce compliance risks. The new updates expand the capabilities of the HCP portfolio to help customers improve business productivity by making information available to users with strengthened security and data governance, while also helping to reduce costs across private and multicloud environments.

“Hitachi Vantara’s continued investment and innovations have placed the Hitachi Content Platform portfolio in a leadership position in the object-based storage market,” said Amita Potnis, research manager, file and object-based storage systems at IDC. “A recent study shows 56% of respondents plan to use private or multicloud platforms within the next 18 months. The latest software updates give customers the ability to own and control how their data is stored, protected, governed and accessed across workloads, on-premises storage platforms and multiple public cloud deployments.”