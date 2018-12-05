Hitachi Vantara Delivers More Valuable Data Insights with Pentaho 8.2

Hitachi Vantara announced Pentaho 8.2, the newest release of the company’s data integration and analytics platform software, providing new, out-of-the-box integration with Hitachi’s industry-leading object storage platform, Hitachi Content Platform (HCP).Pentaho 8.2 better integrates Hitachi Vantara’s portfolio of products and enables users to address key industry use cases with access to unstructured data from HCP.This release also enables customers to manage a hybrid cloud environment in new ways and expands support for the analytic ecosystem.

According to Harvard Business Review, less than half of an organization’s structured data is used in making business decisions, and less than 1% of unstructured data is used in any way at all.With Pentaho’s new integration with HCP, users can now build data pipelines that include structured and unstructured data sources – such as text, video, audio, images, social media, clickstreams and log files – allowing data analysts and data scientists to generate better insights that drive more business value. Pentaho 8.2 opens new industry use cases.

With so many alternatives for data lakes – including NoSQL databases, public cloud options from Microsoft Azure, Amazon and Google, and on-premises object stores –organizations are taking a closer look at the best way to spend on data management and govern this data to comply with regulations. Pentaho 8.2 delivers access to new and better ways to manage data when used together with Hitachi Content Platform. For example, users can now onboard data into HCP, which functions as a data lake. Then they can use Pentaho to prepare, cleanse and normalize data within HCP. Pentaho may then be used to make the logical determination of which prepared data is appropriate for each cloud target. By reducing unnecessary data sent to the cloud, organizations can now better manage costs with Pentaho 8.2.

“With Pentaho 8.2 and Hitachi Content Platform, we’re able to leverage both structured and unstructured data on a single platform to send cleansed, prepared data to AWS and Microsoft Azure, and will achieve a 20-30% compute cost reduction and a 50%-60% storage cost reduction as a result,” said Andrew Buffone, director of data management at CARFAX Canada. “We’re also able to better govern both the structured and unstructured data we deliver to our business and data science teams by managing it all in one place.”

“Supporting modern data analytics projects involves the creation of agile data pipelines that are able to rapidly and automatically integrate both structured and unstructured data from multiple sources and make it available for multiple use cases,” said Matt Aslett, research vice president ofdata, AI and analytics at 451 Research. “Given its portfolio of products, such as Pentaho 8.2, Hitachi Vantara is well placed to help customers become more data-driven, especially in industries with an abundance of unstructured data.”