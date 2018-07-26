Hitachi Vantara Appoints Hemant Tiwari as GM for India

Hitachi Vantara announced the appointment of Hemant Tiwari as vice president and general manager for India. Tiwari will lead Hitachi Vantara’s business and operations in India with a focus on growing the overall business, building up the partner ecosystem, and accelerating expansion of the company’s revenue and market share in India.

With over 36 years of IT industry experience, Tiwari has created and led high-performing teams and achieved exceptional results in driving business growth, employee engagement, partner relationships and customer loyalty. Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara, Tiwari worked at Hewlett Packard for over two decades in various senior management positions across Asia and India. In his most recent role with Hewlett Packard Enterprises based in Singapore, Tiwari served as general manager and managing director of data center and hybrid IT in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. All told, Tiwari has spent 27 years in senior management roles in the India market while at Hewlett Packard India, Microland and DCM Data Systems. He brings to Hitachi Vantara vast experience driving the growth of enterprise server, storage, data center, networking and hybrid cloud portfolio across consumer, SMB, commercial and enterprise segments.

Daniel Chong, senior vice president and general manager of Hitachi Vantara APAC, commented, ‘’India is a critical market for Hitachi Vantara. With the immense potential and digital-led transformation that the country is witnessing today, the business opportunities in creating innovative data-driven approach for our customers to deliver business value and accelerate their digital transformation journey are phenomenal. We are excited about the leadership Hemant will provide in growing our business in the India market through our unique expertise and innovative technology solutions.’’

Commenting on his appointment, Hemant Tiwari, vice president and general manager, India said, “I am thrilled to be joining the Hitachi Vantara team and I look forward to working closely with our partners and customers to take full advantage of the fast-growing technology landscape and opportunities that the Indian market has to offer. As the technology industry continues to evolve across different segments, it is truly an exciting time to lead and drive the company’s growth in India.”