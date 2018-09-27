Hitachi Vantara Advances IT Infrastructure Portfolio with Updated Converged and Hyperconverged Systems

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd, recently at NEXT 2018 announced technology enhancements across its leading IT infrastructure portfolio to help customers modernize their data centers as part of their digital transformation strategies. These enhancements include Hitachi’s first all-NVMe hyperconverged system delivering dramatically improved performance and efficiency for Hitachi Unified Compute Platform HC (UCP HC) customers. Additional converged infrastructure server options, functionality and applications infrastructure solution updates expand the capabilities of Hitachi’s solution portfolio to address any workload, at scale, in today’s multi-cloud environments.

These enhancements help enterprises deliver business outcomes by maximizing the power of data no matter where it resides – from the data center to the cloud and out to the edge – and move them forward in today’s digital, data-driven business landscape.

“As more enterprises embark on data center modernization initiatives, they’re looking to leverage hyperconverged infrastructures for greater flexibility, increased agility and simpler deployment and management,” said Mike Leone, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “Hitachi Vantara’s continued investment in its core infrastructure products and technologies, such as the new all-flash NVMe hyperconverged system, will play a significant role in ensuring organizations are realizing the full value of their hyperconverged platforms for driving digital transformation and ‘cloud-like’ IT.”

The Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) family of converged, hyperconverged and rack-scale systems provides customers with simplified platforms of pre-tested and validated compute, network and storage that are fast to deploy and easy to manage and expand based on changing business requirements. Enhancements to the UCP portfolio include:

Hitachi Unified Compute Platform HC (UCP HC) hyperconverged infrastructure appliance series will include a new all-flash NVMe UCP HC V124N system providing high storage density and capacity in a low-latency 1U form factor housing up to 12 NVMe SSDs (up to four ultra-fastIntel 3D XPoint-based Intel Optane SSDs for cache and eight NVMe SSDs for capacity), delivering a total raw capacity of up to 72 TB. It is designed to address the needs of customers requiring higher IOPS and ultra-low latency for applications such as real-time analytics, stock trading, fraud detection and online transaction processing (OLTP). The all-NVMe hyperconverged system will offer customers dramatically improved performance and efficiencies with a higher ROI by delivering hundreds of thousands of IOPS at sub-millisecond response time, for a 3X increase in IOPS performance and 4X lower latency compared to the prior all-flash UCP HC system.

Hitachi Unified Compute Platform Advisor (UCP Advisor) IT management and orchestration software will include new deployment manager functionality that builds on the simplified, automated management and orchestration of UCP Advisor. With automated, rule-based deployment and validation software, the UCP Advisor deployment manager automates hundreds of manual tasks and can reduce deployment times from multiple days to as little as a few hours.

Hitachi Unified Compute Platform CI (UCP CI) systems include new support for Hitachi Advanced Server DS7000 series servers for the most demanding scale-up workloads, including SAP and Oracle environments, and the Hitachi Advanced Server DS225 with NVIDIA Tesla GPUs for specialized graphics needs including VDI, CAD, collaborative workplaces and advanced analytics. These new options provide a flexible, low-risk path to modernizing data center infrastructure for a broad set of enterprise applications. New mix-and-match server options increase server flexibility and density to address different environments, use cases and applications.

Hitachi Unified Compute Platform RS (UCP RS) is a rack-scale system designed to simplify the deployment of an agile data infrastructure at scale. UCP RS adds support for the Hitachi DS225 server with NVIDIA Tesla GPU for workloads requiring advanced graphics capabilities. Hitachi Solution for Databases, powered by UCP systems, expands customer choice for both optimizing and scaling performance of the data infrastructure in critical Oracle environments.

“Hitachi Vantara is committed to providing customers of our IT infrastructure products and solutions with the latest technology innovations to address their evolving business and data requirements with new levels of efficiency, agility and management simplicity,” said Bob Madaio, vice president of Infrastructure Solutions Marketing at Hitachi Vantara. “With these latest advancements across our leading converged and hyperconverged systems portfolio, we continue to provide customers with an unmatched choice of optimized systems and validated solutions to maximize ROI and unlock data-driven insights for better business outcomes.”