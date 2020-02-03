Hikvision Wins the Prestigious Innovative Achievement Award at the 2019 Detektor International Awards

Hikvision has been awarded the Innovative Achievement Award for its Thermal & Optical Network Turret Camera at the 2019 Detektor International Awards in Sweden.

The award was given in the category of Alarm and Detection. About the Hikvision camera, the jury said, “Through a combination of smart analytics, thermal and optical technologies, Hikvision succeeds in offering an impressive solution for early detection and optimum performance.”

Marcel Wiechmann, Thermal Products Manager at Hikvision Europe was present at the ceremony to receive the award. He said, “Hikvision is excited to receive this accolade. Our innovative Thermal & Optical Network Turret Camera was launched in July to empower security teams to stop a fire before it’s truly started. It’s also very cost-effective with such advanced fire detection. We’re delighted that this product has been so well recognized by the security industry.”

The award winning Hikvision camera DS-2TD1217-2/V1 enables rapid indoor fire detection through bi-spectrum technology, which captures images using both thermal radiation and visible light. By displaying optical and thermal images together through image fusion or picture-in-picture, the camera helps safety personnel to quickly pinpoint the source of a fire. Importantly, the camera also triggers an alarm once the temperature goes higher than a user-set limit – potentially allowing personnel to prevent ignition or combustion.

In addition, the camera contains a built-in GPU for running the Hikvision deep learning algorithm, in order to support indoor monitoring and advanced intrusion detection. Equipped for double-duty – both fire detection and intrusion detection – this camera is highly recommended for indoor solutions, especially in application scenarios such as warehouses, museums, data centers, and offices.