Hikvision showcased its latest innovative AI Cloud practices at CPSE 2019

Hikvision exhibited its latest innovative technologies, products and solutions at the China Public Security Expo (CPSE) 2019 in Shenzhen.

This year marked the second anniversary of Hikvision’s AI Cloud. Hikvision’s presentation was dubbed “Fusing Data for a Smarter World” and showcased its AI Cloud platform which supports integration of IoT and information network data designed to empower new intelligent applications and services.

Hikvision AI Cloud is based on a distributed architecture incorporating cloud computing and edge computing. It extends artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms from the cloud, to an edge domain of on-premise video recorders and servers, and further to edge nodes with security cameras and other IoT devices. The three-layer architecture supports the goal to provide a new class of smarter and faster AI-powered applications.

At the show, visitors could see a large number of AI Cloud applications in action. These applications were created to help customers achieve their digital transformation in areas like public safety, transportation, retail, finance, logistics, community, environmental protection, etc.