Hikvision launches Optimus middleware for HikCentral partner integration

Hikvision announces the launch of – a system-level middleware product, for the integration of events, alarms, and data synchronization between HikCentral and other systems like access control, building management systems, and IoT devices.

For example, integrating HikCentral with access control systems via Optimus software helps customers operate more efficiently. This integration enables users to quickly and easily receive door alarms, grant or deny access, and synchronize user credentials in both systems.

Optimus middleware features connectors that bridge third party systems with HikCentral, regardless of their coding standards. This ensures long-term, uninterrupted, continuous integrated operations.

Optimus offers a wide range of advantages:

The majority of use cases can be completed using only one connector as Optimus integrates multiple products and systems.

The easy-to-use graphical interface enables integrators with no programming skills to build custom “if-this-then-that” scenarios to match exact customer needs.

Third parties can develop their own connectors with Optimus based on their own API/SDK and thus achieve rapid integration times.

A built-in health monitoring function provides the operator with real-time insight into the integration status.

The Optimus product comes with a flexible and distribution-friendly licensing structure for the connectors. This structure allows connector developers to stay in control of usage, yet determine pricing at their own discretion.

“We are very excited to launch an offering that represents a completely new and truly scalable approach to integration with HikCentral. Optimus will enable Hikvision installers and technology partners to easily integrate their systems with HikCentral,” says James Iacuessa, Senior Product Manager from Hikvision.