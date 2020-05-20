Hikvision Introduces Temperature Screening Metal Detector Door for Safety Inspection

Hikvision has introduced Temperature Screening Metal Detector Door. ISD-SMG318LT-F walk-through metal detector, adopting the thermographic technology, realizes contactless temperature screening. The AI detection function of the camera makes accurate positioning of the skin surface. The detector also supports metal detection. It is suitable for safety inspection of dangerous goods and is widely used on public occasions and important places, etc. It is recommended to be used indoor with a windless environment.

The key features of Hikvision Temperature Screening Metal Detector Door:

Non-contact temperature measurement: face temperature measurement with accurate personnel matching. Temperature 0.5, detection distance: 0.5 to 1.5 m, target height: 1.45 m to 1.85 m

Temperature filtering: adjustable temperature threshold. An over-threshold temperature will trigger the audible strobe light

Counting display: displays the walk-through people number, metal alarm times, real-time temperature, number of people in abnormal temperature

Metal detection: metal like a clip

Multi-Area alarm: Indicates the metal position on the body. Max. 18 areas

Modularized component: easy transmission and installation

Thermal Imaging Features

Smart Functions: Temperature exception detection, Linkage for an audible alarm,

Linkage of white strobe light alarm

Thermal Imaging Functions: Uncooled sensor, resolution: 160 x 120, Supports AGC4.0, DDE, and 3DNR, Supports dual-light fusion image, Supports visible light and thermal imaging frame overlay,

System Functions: Dual-channel, single IP, Dual-streaming, PoE power supply

, IP66 protective level, Operation temperature: 5 to 40℃℃, 95% RH

Interfaces: 10M/100M self-adapting network interface, Micro SD/Micro SDHC/Micro SDXC card (128G/256G) slot, 1-ch alarm input/output, 15 pseudo colors: white, black, red, etc.

Visible Light Functions: 4 MP, 1/2.7 “CMOS, Max.

Resolution: 2688×1520@25fps Supports low bit rate, low latency, and ROI, Independent settings for day or night condition, 1-ch audio input/output,1-ch 12 VDC power input.

Security: Security verification, such as HTTPS, supports license creating

Three-level of users, IP address filtering, user, and password authentication normal levels.

Metal Detection Features

Detection accuracy: metal in the size like a clip (or 1/2 clip) is detectable in the middle of the detector. Goods like the Belt buckle can be excluded. Copper, aluminum, and zinc (over 150 g), controlled knife, and gun are detectable

Anti-interference: multiple detectors can work abreast at the same time

Multi-area alarm: Indicates the metal position on the body. Max. 18 areas

Frequency settings: 100 frequencies can be set, and different ring tone for different frequency

Sensitivity Settings: 255 level of sensitivity can be set

People counting: display the number of walk-through people and people in alarm

Positioning LED: LEDs on the sides of the detector for indicating the position of the prohibited goods.

LCD screen: Storing sensitivity parameters for different scenes for shortcut settings.

Material: PVC shell