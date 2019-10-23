Hikvision Expo gets overwhelming response in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kochi, Bravery Awards presented to 20 Policemen

Prama Hikvision organized the second leg of Hikvision Expo in Hyderabad (14th September), Bengaluru (17th September), Coimbatore (19th September) and Kochi (21st September). The Bravery Awards were presented to 20 Policemen at Hyderabad (5 Policemen), Bengaluru (10 Policemen) and Kochi (5 Policemen) for their exemplary services.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD and CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are happy to honour the policemen in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi for their exemplary service by presenting the ‘Bravery Awards’. We are committed to our vision of making citizen’s security a top priority, the awards are a step forward in inspiring the police professionals to go beyond their call of duty and enable a secure environment for the citizens across the country. The ‘Bravery Awards’ truly reiterate our vision of pursuing excellence in security technology implementation in India and encourage us to further set higher standards in security and surveillance industry through breakthrough solutions.”

He further said, “Hikvision’s team of experts presented the best-in-class technologies and product innovations through technical sessions during at the Hikvision Expo in Chennai. We also unveiled the latest products applications and innovative solutions, including Artificial Intelligence, AI Cloud, Big Data and IoT. We got overwhelming response to our latest range of IP cameras, PIR Cameras, Access control Products, Video Door phones, Ezviz Cameras, Face Recognition Terminals and Swing Gates, Smart Pole, ECS (Emergency Call Switch), etc. at the event.”

The Bravery Awards, were presented to 5 policemen at Hikvision Expo in Hyderabad, the event was presided by Tarun Joshi, Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city. In his keynote address Mr. Joshi mentioned that police gets great support from the CCTVs installed at various points in the city to curb crimes.

The ‘Bravery Awards’ were given to total 5 police personnel of Hyderabad Police for their exemplary service and bravery on the line of duty. The Bravery Awards were presented to 5 Policemen – Shri P. RadhaKishan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Shri S. Chaitanya Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Smt. NarmadhaChapalamadugu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, (I/c of SHE teams and Bharosa), Shri L. Raja Venkat Reddy, Inspector of police (IT Cell) and Shri BhupathiVikram Deva Raju, P.R.O. (Commissioner of Police- Hyderabad).

The Bravery Awards, were presented to 10 policemen at Hikvision Expo in Bengaluru for their exceptional work in crime detection , control and prevention of crime, the event was presided by Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Bengaluru. In his brief speech Mr. Kumar recollected how a lady police officer Devikadevi saved the lives of people during floods. He said that after installation of CCTV in the Bengaluru city the crime rate has come down. He appreciated the efforts made by Hikvision in bringing the latest video surveillance and security technologies through the R&D effort.

The ‘Bravery Awards’ were given to total 10 police personnel of Bengaluru Police for their exemplary service and bravery on the line of duty. The Bravery Awards were presented to 10 Policemen – Shri Prashanth M.-Sub-Inspector, Shri Shivaswamy C. B. -Sub-Inspector, Shri. Vinod Jiragale -Sub-Inspector, Smt. Devika Devi – Sub-Inspector, Shri NeminathThakai (Sub-inspector), Shri Shivamjurthy N.G., (Asst. Sub-Inspector of Police), Shri Shivashankara H.K., (Head Constable), Shri Ananthraju A, (Head Constable), Shri Siddharamanna P. (Police Constable), Shri. Purushottama V., (Police Constable).

The Hikvision Expo at Coimbatore city was successfully concluded on 19th September. The event got good response from the security professional community in Coimbatore.

The Bravery Awards, were presented to 5 policemen at Hikvision Expo in Kochi, the event was presided by Mr. Phillip, AdditionalCommissioner of Police. In his keynote address Mr. Philip praised Hikvision for conducting such an event in Kochi. He thanked Hikvision for presenting Bravery Award recognition to policemen for exemplary service.

The ‘Bravery Awards’ were given to total 5 police personnel of Kochi Police for their exemplary service and bravery on the line of duty. The Bravery Awards were presented to 5 Policemen – Shri Rahul R. Nair, District Police Chief, Shri Sojan M.J. (Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri N.R. Jayraj , Dy. SP, Shri P.A. Faisal, Inspector of police and Shri Subhash Chandran, CPO 12173 .

Hikvision Expo was organized with the core objective of promoting security technology awareness among the security professionals, citizens and channel partners. As a part of our Pan India initiative Hikvision Expo was organized in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kochi by inviting all the key stakeholders of security ecosystem partners. The Hikvision Expo provided the latest security and surveillance technology updates by experts in special interactive sessions and live demonstrations. The Hikvision Expo was successfully concluded in these four important cities in south India, it got an overwhelming response from the security professional community.