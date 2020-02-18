Hikvision Certified Security Associate (HCSA) Program Successfully Concluded in Mumbai

Prama Hikvision has conducted the Hikvision Certified Security Associates (HCSA) Program in Mumbai. The HCSA Program got an overwhelming response from the young security professional community in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

“Prama Hikvision has set the new benchmark by offering professional video surveillance certification to validate video expertise under Hikvision Certified Security Associate (HCSA) program in India. This Hikvision certification program is specially designed for the security professionals. Besides, Hikvision provides meaningful endorsement to those, who succeed in the exam and become Hikvision Certified Professionals. We will continue with our knowledge sharing initiatives in the year 2020 with the update on Hikvision’s latest technologies, products and solutions,” said Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

The three days comprehensive HCSA Program, included training sessions on Optics Basics, Turbo HD Analog Solution, PTZ Configuration, Network Basics, IP Camera, NVR ,Fish Eye Camera, iVMS 4200 and Smart functions and Applications. There were some latest themes and technologies were introduced under HCSA training. The hands on training module includes, configuration and deployment of Colorvu and AcuSense technology and cameras, Face Recognition, People Counting, Heat Mapping functions in Hikvision’s latest cameras. The HCSA program also covered Networking fundamentals & designing concepts related to Video surveillance, Network security features available in Hikvision products.

During the training new 4.0 GUI of Hikvision NVR was explained. The training contained implementation of ANR technology for video stream recording in case of network failure of NVR, the implementation of RAID technology for data security on Hard disk, Hot spare system for in case of Storage device failure, Lens selection according to Field of view and Network Bandwidth &Storage calculation base on H.265+ Compression Technology. The HCSA training program was conducted by the Vinit Narvekar, Manager, Customer Trainings, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

The idea behind HCSA program is to give hands on training and demonstration as a part of the three day intensive training program. As part of this certification program a dedicated online examination and tests are conducted after the training sessions.

The Hikvision Certified Security Associate (HCSA) level certification focuses on training participants in essential configurations, operations & maintenance of Hikvision video surveillance products and its features. It is designed for technical engineers, who have worked in the security industry for some years and have already gained knowledge and experience about security basics. The certification program is open to anyone looking at to gain expertise in video surveillance and total security solution. The trainee should have at least one- year of work experience in the security industry and be familiar with security basics.

Hikvision Certified Security Associate Program was concluded successfully in Mumbai. The HCSA program got a good response from the young engineers and installers.

The successful batch of Hikvision Certified Security Associates (HCSA) Program participants will receive the HCSA certificates. The HCSA Certificate adds value with product knowledge and technology updates to security professionals, entrepreneurs and system integrators. It also enhances the business prospects. The next HCSA program schedule will be announced on the Hikvision India website.