HID Global Expands Biometric Identity Verification to Police Forces, Military Installations

HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced the expansion of its biometrics identification management solutions to police departments and military installations around the globe.

A large police force that covers a major capital city in Europe is using its HID NOMAD™ 30 Pocket Reader for rapid suspect identification in the field. Initially launched for Android™ platforms, the solution’s SDK is now available for iOS devices. This extends Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) benefits to a wider scope of clients who seek a truly flexible and mobile single-fingerprint verification solution.

“The expansion of our offering to include iOS platforms broadens the adaptability and application of our mobile biometric solutions and equips our customers — from law enforcement to military officials — with the confidence to achieve rapid identification anywhere,” said Jessica Westerouen van Meeteren, VP & Managing Director, Citizen Identity with HID Global.

The HID NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader’s PIV-certified sensor enables end-users, such as law enforcement officers, to quickly capture and verify single fingerprints against databases and eliminates the need to transport suspects to a central booking station.