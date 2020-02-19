HGS Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT Evaluation for CX Improvement Capability

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS) announced it has been recognized in NelsonHall’s Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) as a leader in CX Improvement Capability in the Retail & CPG sectors. The evaluation analyzes the performance of vendors offering customer experience (CX) services in the retail and CPG sectors.

The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, with a specific focus on cost optimization, revenue generation and CX improvement.

“Boasting a sizable sector footprint and significant domain experience, HGS has evolved its offerings to focus on enhancing the buyers’ journey at a subsegment level. The company is well positioned to support retail and CPG brands on their digital transformation path through best practices, multichannel delivery, analytics experience, RPA and customer-facing bots, and self-service models,” said, Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst, NelsonHall.

HGS operates on the guiding principles that being brilliant at the basics and putting the customer first are critical to creating successful customer relationships and increasing business results. With significant experience in CX Improvement and a portfolio of established retail and CPG clients, the expert HGS staff can assist in the following areas:

• VOC analytics and data strategy to optimize for growth and personalization

• HGS EPIC™ social media services, including the use of automation

• Technical support, including proprietary tools, delivery models, and training frameworks

• Mobile camera support for product installation and troubleshooting

“While clients hire HGS to address their immediate customer engagement requirements, ultimately they trust us to improve their customer experience, led by value, insights and digital innovation they cannot provide from within,” said, Partha DeSarkar, Global Chief Executive Officer, HGS. “HGS strives to offer the right blend of digital and traditional interaction services, and we are honored to be recognized by NelsonHall as a leader in CX improvement for our clients.”