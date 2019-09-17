HGS Digital Unveiled to Provide Solutions for Enterprises

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS) launched HGS Digital, a new practice focused on providing high-end digital strategy and transformative digital-first solutions. HGS Digital aims to be the top facilitator for leading disruptive change in the consumer journey, and transforms organizations into digital innovators by combining deep domain expertise in customer care with digital analytics, marketing technology and advanced technologies like cloud, intelligent automation and artificial intelligence.

“We pride ourselves on being brilliant at the basics and providing advanced customer engagement solutions using intelligent innovation,” said Partha DeSarkar, Global CEO, HGS. “With HGS Digital, we advance our capabilities well beyond traditional care to eCare transformation that will benefit the CIO, CTO and CMO as well and provide more holistic digital experience solutions along the entire consumer journey.”

HGS Digital will build upon the award winning DigiCX value proposition and set of transformative solutions, leveraging HGS domain expertise to address industry specific challenges across the stages of the consumer journey. As a leader in Customer Experience (CX), HGS is constantly innovating to meet the needs of today’s consumers.

“We have made significant technology-led investments in making our clients more competitive,” said Natarajan Radhakrishnan, President and Chief Innovation Officer, HGS. “The HGS Digital practice will leverage our global talent, domain expertise and solutions to help unlock the potential of digital transformation”.

HGS Digital combines HGS’ deep customer engagement expertise and leading-edge technology to provide clients with digital transformation solutions that create a measurable business impact.

“Our focus is developing strategic solutions that help our partners create memorable customer experiences. The launch of HGS Digital is an important evolution on this journey,” said Venk Korla, CEO, Element Solutions & Head – HGS Digital. “HGS Digital creates the frictionless digital experiences that our clients seek and their customers expect. We thrive on tackling complex business problems in ways that deliver business results and epic customer experiences.”