HFCL launches of its Indigenously developed Made in India Wireless Connectivity Solution to facilitate stronger Wi-Fi networks

HFCL announced the launch of Next Generation Wi-Fi Technology products and solutions under its Brand – IO that shall meet the enormous global and Indian Wi-Fi network demand. IO Networks are globally benchmarked with features of Next-Gen technologies across all products that include Access Points (AP), Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR), Wireless LAN Controller (WLC), Element Management System (EMS), Cloud Network Management System (CNMS).

Speaking on the launch of IO Networks, Mahendra Nahata, the Managing Director stated that “The world is in the middle of a new connected order, where technology is changing the way we interact, consume and share knowledge. Being connected in real-time is a necessity and data efficient solutions are the need of the hour.” He added that “IO Networks will take us forward as a technology enterprise. We have always prided ourselves in being able to provide cost-effective, futuristic end-to-end telecom solutions to our customers and IO Networks takes this commitment further by providing intelligent product solutions for an ever increasing Wi-Fi market demand. We have invested tremendous human intelligence from an R&D standpoint in making IO Networks a brand to reckon with in the Wi-Fi product category space and we are certain it will bridge the gap that currently exists in the market and create infinite possibilities for our customers.”

IO is a platform that aims to bring in efficiency and intelligence to mobility and assist global citizens to use the most advanced Wi-Fi technology products & solutions while keeping a sharp focus on security and safety.

The complete network solution is based on latest and upcoming international standards as a results of the Company’s own R&D initiatives which have fully designed, developed and manufactured the solution in India with full IPR ownership residing with the Company in India. The entire portfolio of products is designed to be world-class and ready to compete with global brands. All these products are extremely power efficient and fully compliant with the Policy for Preferential Market Access (PMA) of the Government of India.

Jitendra Chaudhary, President – Business Development, added “We are excited about the launch as we understand the need of the market and the growth potential it offers. India with its strong focus on Make in India and Digital India, is entering the next phase of growth, and with IO Networks we are placed at a point in time to maximize this potential. IO Networks is our answer to a reliant Wi-Fi technology that will provide intelligent data utilization and drive last mile connectivity in the country.”