Hero Electronix Introduces ‘Qubo Shield’ All-in-One Smart Home Security System

Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company which forayed into the consumer technology market, has launched Qubo Shield, A New Age Smart Security Solution which is designed to look out for your loved ones and valuables 24X7 so that you can have peace of mind whether you are home or away. Qubo Shield is the smartest home security solution available in the market which provides end to end security across all aspects of the home. It guards you against all kinds of threats whether it is an external threat like intrusion & theft or a threat caused by a safety hazard like Fire & Gas Leakages. Unlike other offerings in the market which are restricted to only intrusion alarm systems, this kit comes with an intrusion alarm system, set of cameras & smart sensors all packed in a single solution. Plus, all this will be managed through a single Qubo App, hence offering a seamless experience to a user.

Qubo Shield is able to instantaneously sense a threat or a hazard, notifies you in real-time, enables you to verify what’s happening and deter unwanted threats and accidents. How this kit works uniquely is:

Senses: Powered with breakthrough AI, Qubo Cameras and Smart Security Sensors look out for the unwanted dangers 24X7.

Alerts: The moment something needs your attention, Qubo notifies you immediately through Qubo App. You are also alerted via a phone call in the event of critical security or safety breaches.

Deters: In the event of a breach, Qubo Smart Indoor Camera’s built-in Alarm system helps prevent an escalation promptly. Qubo App enables you to remotely verify what’s happening and take charge.

Qubo Shield is a revolutionary offering designed exclusively for the Indian market and is highly differentiated in the category it operates. It is way ahead of the current competition offerings.

Announcing the new product launch, Ujjwal Munjal, Founder Director, Hero Electronix, said: “At Hero Electronix, we have been constantly innovating in the space of AI-driven technologies with our strong R&D team.”

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said, “Our vision is to introduce breakthrough AI-powered innovative products to the masses at accessible price points. With the launch of Qubo Shield, we are providing an all-encompassing home security solution that is reliable, smart and easy to use.”