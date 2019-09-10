HCL Technologies to acquire Industrial IoT player Sankalp Semiconductor

HCL Technologies Limited has announced the acquisition of Sankalp Semiconductor (Sankalp), an advanced technology design services provider offering comprehensive digital & mixed signal SoC services and solutions from concept to prototype, in the semiconductor space.

Sankalp, with 5000+ man-years of experience in the semiconductor design space, brings strong capabilities in analog, digital and mixed signal chip design. It provides end-to-end solutions in the Automotive, Consumer, IoT, Medical Electronics, Networking and Wireless domains.

Sankalp’s capabilities, combined with HCL’s existing strengths, will help HCL sustain its leadership position in the semiconductor space within the Engineering and R&D Services industry. This strategic acquisition would enable HCL to further expand into newer market-domains, especially in analog and mixed signal design.

“Sankalp will complement our strong semiconductor offerings and help offer a wider range of services to our customers in the Analog & Mixed signal space” said GH Rao, President – Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies. “Sankalp will operate as a 100% subsidiary of HCL’’ he added.

“The strategic acquisition will enable synergies between engineering teams allowing us to offer a broader semiconductor know-how, to a wider variety of customers. The joined forces will enable deeper engagements with customers in the end-to-end digital and mixed signal design space.” Said, Samir Patel, CEO Sankalp Semiconductor.