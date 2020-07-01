Government and industry leaders along with Tally Solutions celebrate International MSME day

On the occasion of International MSME Day, celebrated on June 27th every year, Tally solutions, India’s leading business management software provider, as part of their MSME day Campaign #UnitedForGrowth, organized a mega virtual event for MSMEs in association with Chamber of Indian MSME (CIMSME) to discuss ways to stabilize MSMEs in the current pandemic. The event was graced by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of MSME along with a message from the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi that Mr. Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President of CIMSME read out for the audience. Shri AK Sharma, Hon’ble Secretary, Ministry of MSME and Shri Talleen Kumar, CEO, Government e-Marketplace were also a part of the event.

The event also witnessed a panel discussion by industry leaders like Mr. Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, Mr. Mukesh Mohan Gupta and Mr. Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT. The discussion laid emphasis on the several Government measures to support the MSME sector, need of technology adoption, what the industry and MSMEs can do to ensure they bounce back sooner and stronger etc.

While elaborating about the various efforts taken by the Government of India to support the sector, Shri Gadkari said, “Upgradation of technology for MSMEs and creating superior products will go a long way in stabilizing the sector and making a mark globally. Foreign investment in the MSME sector will also play a key role. We are working towards making MSME processes completely digital to increase transparency, eradicate corruption and enhance their productivity. We are also working towards developing industrial clusters so the bigger cities can be decongested, and jobs are created in villages. We must tackle this situation with confidence and positivity and move forward to achieve our goals.”

Speaking about the various efforts taken by Tally to support the sector and importance of technology and innovation, Mr. Tejas Goenka said, “We have ensured that we extend every possible support to the MSMEs especially in the last 90 days and provided a 30-day free trial of our software, which has benefitted over 1 lakh businesses. Along with extensive webinars to assist businesses on remote ways of working, we are also innovating our future products to ensure ease of operations for millions of businesses. Investing in technology has become extremely critical and with a liquidity crunch, the perspective towards money has also changed. Technology can go a long way to help understand good investments for business growth.”

Elaborating on the post COVID economy and MSMEs, Mr. Mukesh Mohan Gupta said, “The pandemic has impacted the economy and while the Government has taken all possible measure to support the sector, the onus now lies on us to build superior quality products and innovate technology which are at par with global products in terms of cost and quality for the sector’s growth. The focus should be on inclusive growth. Being positive and self-reliant is the only way forward!”

Echoing similar sentiments, Mr. Praveen Khandelwal continued, “Our domestic industry, especially the MSMEs with the support from Government will have to seize all opportunities available while manufacturing world-class products which can compete in the global market.”

The event witnessed a participation from heads of more than 15 regional and industry body associations and over 1000 MSMEs. The event also discussed around the important reforms the Government can bring to support the sector, key initiative industry leaders are taking to support the MSME ecosystem etc.