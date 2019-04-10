GO E-sports tournament bagged a whopping $200,000/- prize pool at Cobx Masters 2019

Detonators and MVP PK emerged victorious in their Dota 2 & CS: GO finale of Cobx Masters 2019, carrying home a gleaming trophy along with a cheque of $60,000/- each while the1st runners-up- Tigers and Alpha Red took home $20,000/- each. The second andthird runners-up won a prize amount of $10,000/- for each game. The tournament was hosted at NESCO, Mumbai, which went on for 3 days and saw enthusiastic participation from both, players and gaming enthusiasts. Along with DOTA-2 & CS: GO the tournament had a separate Casual Gaming Zone for the PUBG gamers and fans who could participate and try their skills compete for a prize pool of INR 2,00,000/-

Cobx Masters saw teams from over 8 countries fly down to Mumbai to compete for a prize-pool of $200,000 spread across two titles, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The Dota 2 tournament drew teams from India, Thailand, Philippines, Germany, Malaysia and players from 7 different nationalities, while the CS: GO tournament drew teams from India, Thailand, Korea, Singapore and Australia with players from over 14 nationalities.

The tournament was streamed on multiple platforms such as SonyLIV, the official streaming partner for Cobx Masters, YouTube, Twitch in association with BeyondTheSummit along with streams in different languages such as Russian and Chinese with the help of International broadcast partners, UCC.

Cobx Masters is title sponsored by Yes Bank. The energy partner Monster ensured the teams never ran out of steam. Our ticketing partner Insider.in made catered to our event attendees. Usually Unusual are our event partners and Toy Beach Club, Goa are our hospitality partner.

Sharing his thoughts, Andrei Ong of Detonator, Dota 2 said, “We have been a part of various LAN events back in Philippines, but this is our first on-ground tournament after our team formation. And winning this tournament is a great boost to our spirits to go and win more such tournaments around the globe”

While the captain of MVP PK, CS: GO said, “Winning against Alpha Red is a huge deal for us as they are one of the strongest CS: GO team we have come across so far. Being the CS: GO winner of Cobx Masters’ first edition will be very memorable for us. We hope to participate in many such tournaments and continue our winning streak.”

The first day began with group stage matches between the 12 teams across both the games to decide who would go on to compete in the semi-finals on Day 2. The following day decided which teams would move on to the Grand Final on the 7th of April to compete for the big prize and a gleaming trophy. April 7, 2019, proved to be a day of triumph for teams, Detonators and MVP PK as they emerged victorious in the Dota 2 & CS: GO finale of Cobx Masters 2019, winning a prize of $60,000/- each while the 1st runners-up- Tigers and Alpha Red took home $20,000/- each. The second and third runners-up won a prize amount of $10,000/- for each game.

Concluding the event, the founders of Cobx Gaming- Rajdip Gupta and Mujahid Rupani agreed that, “The tournament was a huge success and f fulfilled its aim of bringing together the gaming community. Are focus here on would be organizing events of larger scale and creating awareness about our community among the general audience.”

The tournament saw a great footfall across the three days with the audience spilt between the 2 games. With the successful conclusion of the Phase II of Cobx Masters 2019, the expectations and excitement among the gaming enthusiasts have skyrocketed. Cobx promises its community several more of these exciting days that will give India a taste of world-class gaming tournaments in the coming years.