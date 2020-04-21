GlobalLogic recognized as ‘Great Place to Work – CertifiedTM Company’ 2020 in India

GlobalLogic has received Great Place to Work® Certification by the Great Place To Work® Institute, the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance culture at workplaces. GlobalLogic has been recognized for creating and sustaining an exemplary employee culture, and for creating shared values around performance in their organization. This prestigious recognition is earned based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys.

“As a services company, our people are the most important element of our business. It gives me immense pleasure to see GlobalLogic recognized by Great Place To Work Institute once again this year”, said Sumit Sood, Managing Director, Asia Pacific (APAC), GlobalLogic. “It speaks of the effort that our teams make every day to make GlobalLogic an amazing workplace for our employees, and a desirable destination for the top talent in the industry.”

“Our Great Place To Work journey began in 2016 and we received Great Place to Work Certification and got featured in Top 50 Great Places to Work in 2017. This consistent recognition is a testament to our company’s steadfast focus on creating an enabling and enriching environment for the employees and keeping it as a top goal amongst other business objectives”, said Neeru Mehta, Vice President, People Development, GlobalLogic. “Our commitment to further strengthening our people’s practices, culture and pride that our GlobalLogic employees carry with themselves, is indeed a reason of our success we hold today.”