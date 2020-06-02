Global Service Providers Partner with Fortinet to Deliver Customized and Scalable Secure SD-WAN Services

Fortinet announced continued momentum with network service providers who have chosen to leverage Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to scale and grow their business, deliver new value-added services, and limit overhead.

With the recent increase in remote workforces, network service providers are facing unprecedented demand for highly scalable VPN service offerings. Additionally, as the SD-WAN market has matured, these same SPs are beginning to offer security services as new customer demands and deployment efficiency call for advanced and integrated security. In fact, all participating service providers in a recent MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum) survey identified security as an essential value-added service they were either planning to offer or have already started offering on top of their SD-WAN solution.

With advanced routing, security, and SD-WAN functionality in a single solution, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has emerged as a top choice for network service providers to offer new and differentiated value-added services to their customers. Heightened by one of the broadest API ecosystems in the industry, Fortinet enables service providers to customize highly scalable secure SD-WAN services that can be quickly added to their offerings and easily deployed at customer sites. Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN empowers service providers with the ability to deliver highly scalable VPN services for business continuity. This approach also gives SPs the ability to build a complete security services platform with next-generation firewall capabilities such as web filtering, anti-malware, and threat protection, including deep SSL inspection, and even further expand to SD-Branch for the complete consolidation of branch services.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said, “Service providers are increasingly turning to Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as the favored solution to deliver services that stand out from competitors and achieve faster and better ROI. Because Fortinet takes an integrated approach that combines advanced routing, security, and SD-WAN in a single solution while also providing an open and extensible API-driven ecosystem, SPs that partner with Fortinet is able to simplify their service offerings and gain a huge competitive advantage in the market.”