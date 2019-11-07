Gizmore makes a foray into Home Audio and Outdoor party Speakers segment

Gizmore has forayed into the home audio and outdoor party speakers segment with the launch of 15 new models under 5 different series. The transition came naturally after carving a niche into the smart accessories, fitness and audio products for the brand, as there was a need felt to venture out and grow the product segments in consumer electronics space. The company made an announcement to bring 5 series under this category counting the product range to 8 models for offline and another 7 models for online, catering to different needs of its customers. The brand has tied-up with E-commerce major Flipkart for the online sale of the range.

Wheelz series is meant for outdoor party as the speakers are equipped with trollyfor portability, have battery backup and mic. Tallboy series has tower speakers and Gizbar Series has sound bar for home entertainment and can be attached to TV. Trio, Squad and Surround series have multimedia speakers in 2.1, 4.1 and 5.1 range with high bass and wooden cabinets for acoustically superior experience. Model no WHEELZ T1050/ 1550/2500, GIZBAR 6000 And 2150 /4150/5150 is exclusive with Flipkart.

The entire range has been designed keeping in mind the needs of music lovers who want innovative, high quality products at affordable prices. The speakers have been designed to give an enhanced acoustic experience with high quality performance.

Speaking on this special association, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO-Gizmore said, “We are excited to launch the Home-audio categories ranging into 15 products during the first phase. Our tie-up with E-commerce giant Flipkart makes the launch even more special. We are confident to get consumers’ patronage just as they did for our smart accessories& fitness range and truly hope that these speakers will be very well received in the Indian market.”