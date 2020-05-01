GIGABYTE Launches Z490 AORUS Motherboards

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. announced the new Z490 AORUS motherboards which power the 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ processors. Featuring up to 16-phase digital power design and a new and improved Fins-Array II heatsink design so each phase can hold up to 90 amps, GIGABYTE’s Z490 AORUS lineup is geared with the best power and thermal management to optimize overclocking performance on the 10-core K series Intel® Core™ processor. GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS motherboards use Daisy Chain routing with an anti-interference design to improve memory overclocking and stability. Select GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS motherboards to offer top-of-the-line audio quality, feature-rich I/O with an integrated I/O shield, the newest Thermal Guard II Technology, and much more. Performance, power management, thermals, audio, GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS motherboards check all the boxes for users seeking to take their computing firepower to the next level.

The 10th generation of Intel Core processors with a new microarchitecture has arrived. With it comes the LGA 1200 socket which means that older platforms will not be compatible even with BIOS updates. The Core™ i9-10900K outdoes previous generation processors by bringing 10 cores and 20 threads to the table along with a 20MB cache, and default 125W TDP. With Turbo Boost Max, it’s able to hit 5GHz across almost all cores. The increase in core count and stock frequencies will likely lead to higher power consumption since in order to accomplish the tall task of hitting 5.3GHz across all cores, a TDP of over 200W might be required. GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS motherboards pack features such as a 16-phase digital power design in which each phase can hold up to 90 amps with its Smart Power Stage design, or a 12-phase direct power design paired with highly durable DrMOS power stages to deliver 1440 Amps, both of which provide the best power balance. Solid power pin connectors on the GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS motherboards ensure that the power delivery is stable while reducing excess heat during overclocking to prevent throttling. The addition of Tantalum Polymer capacitors improves the transient response of the VRM between high and low loads, increasing the stability of the processor so that users won’t have to worry about overlocking failures caused by unstable power.