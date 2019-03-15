GIGABYTE Announces GeForce GTX 1660 series graphics card

GIGABYTE announced the latest GeForce GTX 1660 graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Turing architecture. GIGABYTE launched 3 graphics cards – GeForce GTX 1660 GAMING OC 6G, GeForce GTX 1660 GAMING 6G, GeForce GTX 1660 OC 6G. These GeForce GTX 1660 graphics cards not only use overclocked GPUs certified by GIGABYTE but are also built with GIGABYTE cooling systems for game enthusiasts pursuing extremely performance and the best gaming experience.

GIGABYTE releases GeForce GTX 1660 GAMING OC 6G graphics card for the users who prefer Triple Fan solution with the new GeForce GTX 1660. In addition to the GIGABYTE “Alternate Spinning” patent, the unique blade fan design can effectively enhance the airflow which is spilt by the triangular fan edge, and guided smoothly through the 3D stripe curve on the fan surface. Equipped with 3 pure copper composite heat-pipes and direct touch GPU, it can dissipate heat from the GPU quickly, keeping the graphics card working at a low temperature with higher performance and product stability.

Moreover, GAMING OC built with extreme durable and overclocking design which provide over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. In terms of outlook, the stylish back-plate with cool black not only can avoid the components dropping but also enhance the structure of the graphics card to provide complete protection. With RGB fusion 2.0 software, users can synchronize the graphics card with other AORUS devices to create the best various lighting effect. Besides, in the GAMING series, Gigabyte also offers another original frequency model “GeForce GTX 1660 GAMING 6G” for users referring and purchasing.

GeForce GTX 1660 OC 6G is the best Dual fan solution for users. With features such as alternate spinning, 90mm unique blade fan and pure copper composite heat-pipe, customers have the best thermal solution. Equipped with Ultra-Durable materials, it also delivers the best quality for the users. In addition, the stylish back-plate not only provides an aesthetical shape but also enhances the structure of the graphics card to provide complete protection.