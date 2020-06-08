Getac Unveiled 5G-Compatible B360 Laptop

Getac has unveiled its B360 fully rugged laptop, setting a powerful new benchmark for innovation in the rugged computing industry. Fully engineered for 5G, the B360 boasts best-in-class computing speed, brightness, and rugged reliability, resulting in a highly advanced mobile solution that excels in challenging working conditions.

The B360 runs on the 10th Generation Intel Core Processor, making it the fastest fully rugged laptop on the market, capable of running large numbers of applications simultaneously without any impact on performance. A 1,400 nits Full HD display as standard – the brightest in Getac’s computer line-up – is also unrivaled in the fully rugged laptop class.

When it comes to reliability, Getac builds all its devices rugged from the ground up. The B360 is no exception. The IP66 rating ensures it is completely protected from dust ingress, as well as high-pressure water jets and spillages. The device can also withstand drops of up to six feet when in operation, while the latest MIL-STD 810H certification gives users complete confidence in its rugged reliability.

“With the launch of the B360, Getac has once again raised the bar for the whole rugged computing industry,” says Rowina Lee, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development Centre, Getac Technology Corporation. “For the first time, customers across a wide range of industries can enjoy best-in-class speed, brightness, and rugged reliability in a single device, without compromise.”