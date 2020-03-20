Getac Launches ZX70 G2 Tablet

Getac has announced the launch of the ZX70 G2, a fully-rugged, highly portable tablet that’s purpose-built to boost productivity and decrease downtime for mobile field professionals in the utilities, manufacturing, and transport & logistics (T&L) sectors.

The ZX70 G2 builds on the proven track record of Getac’s popular ZX70 tablet, bringing fully-rugged design, next-generation connectivity, and powerful computing performance together in a lightweight and compact design. The result is a mobile device that’s both highly reliable, and easy to operate over long periods, in environments ranging from the factory/warehouse floor to remote outdoor facilities and assets.

The ZX70 G2 features a powerful Android OS and innovative Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 platform which offers fast computing alongside low power consumption, meaning users can work for longer between charges – an essential requirement for effective fieldwork. Inbuilt next-generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality keep workers connected, while the powerful 8MP/12MP front/rear cameras make it easy to accurately document activity and receive remote expert support whenever required.

The ZX70 G2 also features the very latest MIL-STD-810H certification, ensuring it can easily stand up to the demands of modern field usage. This includes updated vibration resistance – an essential requirement for in-vehicle usage in the T&L sector where devices must remain fully operational during long trips over rough terrain.

The ZX70 G2 comes with Getac’s three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, covering accidental damage as standard, providing workers with the confidence to operate anywhere with peace of mind.