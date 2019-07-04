Getac Announced New UX10 Rugged Tablet

Getac has announced the launch of its new UX10 rugged tablet, offering reliability, powerful performance and lightweight portability to workers operating in challenging field environments every day.

For roles like emergency services paramedics, field utility technicians and industrial manufacturing engineers, bad weather, remote locations, and adverse working conditions are all part of the job. To work efficiently, they need powerful mobile devices they can count on day-in, day-out, regardless of the location or circumstances.

The lightweight and compact UX10 has been designed to maximize workers’ productivity in any environment. Its 10.1-inch Full HD LumiBond® touchscreen display with 1,000 nits of brightness and optional digitizer mode offers crystal clarity in all weather conditions, from bright sunlight to heavy rain, and can even be used while wearing gloves. MIL-STD-810G and IP65 ratings ensure operation in temperatures ranging from -29o to +63o C and drop resistance of up to 1.8 meters (six feet), for complete peace of mind when working in harsh, dangerous or chaotic situations.

The UX10 features an Intel 8th Gen Quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for exceptional computing power, while connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE with integrated GPS keep workers connected in even the most remote locations. It also features multiple battery configurations, including an optional high capacity battery for full-shift computing and optional bridge battery, enabling hot battery swaps for continuous operation.

For maximum functionality, the UX10 is compatible with a wide range of accessories including detachable keyboard, hard carry handle, and secure vehicle docks. A robust suite of enhanced security features, combined with authentication options including Windows Hello facial recognition webcam, magnetic stripe reader, smart card reader, and fingerprint scanner, keeps sensitive data protected at all times.

“Working in sectors such as utilities, industrial manufacturing, and emergency services can be unpredictable and extremely challenging, so the last thing workers would want to worry about is their device failing on the job,” says Rick Hwang, President of Rugged Business Unit at Getac Technology Corporation. “The new UX10 is purpose-built to provide the reliability, performance, and usability that they need, so that they can focus on the task at hand, regardless of the situation.”

Rowina Lee, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development Center, Getac Technology Corporation said, “The Asia-Pacific rugged tablet industry is expected to continue growing at an annual rate of 6.3% through 2022 and we see demand here in Asia. With demand comes challenges, and has been in the region for over 20 years, we understand the pain points of the various industries we work with, and build devices designed to suit the needs of the end-users.”

Our latest UX10 is equipped with multiple configurable factories installed options to fit diverse usage scenarios, providing high flexibility to a range of industries in Asia such as public safety and industrial manufacturing. At 10.1 inches in size and designed with rugged in mind, UX10 has the right fit that enables field workers to operate efficiently under the diverse weather conditions of Asia. This is the perfect combination of robustness, performance, and portability, enabling employers working in challenging field environments the certainty that the product will alleviate their experience at work.”