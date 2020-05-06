GeIL Announces DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM 64GB Kit

GeIL, Golden Emperor International Ltd. – one of the world’s leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers announces the DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM 64GB kit providing the excellent multimedia creation experience for content creators that always require bigger memory capacity for memory intensive applications.

Supporting 10th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors as well as AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors, GeIL DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM 64GB Kit (32GB x 2) is fully compatible with the latest laptops on the market and can dramatically elevate the system performance turning the personal laptop to the mobile multimedia creation center. GeIL DRAM product department project manager Alex Wu explained, “As an overclocker starting to make videos sharing all related information with friends, this is exactly the product I’m looking for. With my laptop, I can even make the clip in a coffee shop now because bigger memory helps the video editing a lot.” GeIL DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM 64GB Kit features high density and standard 1.20V voltage, helping to achieve the ultimate in system effectiveness without additional power consumption.

Besides DDR4 3200MHz 64GB Kit, other specifications such as DDR4 2933MHz 64GB Kit and DDR4 2666MHz 64GB Kit are also available supporting various processors to satisfy all users’ requirements.