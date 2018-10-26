GCR Presents Tailor-Made Digital Solutions For Small And Medium Enterprises

Global Channel Resources (GCR) infrastructure now offers Tailor-Made Digital solutions for the MSME sector. GCR firmly believes in the philosophy of Digital for all and have designed these easy to use and affordable digital solutions for small and medium enterprises.

The success of a business depends upon the ability to retain the customers by offering them a satisfying experience. This applies to both small and big organisations. One can manage the business efficiently by maintaining a regular connect with the customers and understanding their needs and preferences. A trained and motivated staff to serve internal and external customers and optimum use of the organization’s resources add up to the growth of a business and help it to become more profitable. GCR’s digital solutions help any organization to achieve all the above objectives.

“The MSME’s are recognized as the backbone of any economy in the areas of manufacturing and services. Effective utilization of resources, greater operational flexibility, mobility and higher innovations and low investment are the strength of MSME’s. In addition to providing MSME’s with digital solutions which can particularly enhance their profitability and growth we at GCR are open to collaborative ideas which can further enhance the MSME’s position in highly competitive markets,” quoted, Tony Tsao, Chairman-GCR.

With more than 400 million users, Internet has disrupted the traditional way of doing business. Online and e-Commerce platforms have driven consumers from brick and mortar stores to online portals. Successful adaptation of digital tools in the developed countries has helped MSMEs to successfully compete in the changed environment.