Ganit Inc looking to expand its workforce amidst Pandemic

The company is seeking talented individuals from institutes like IIMs, IITs, NITs, and other top universities across multiple positions

The advent of Covid-19 pandemic has raised concerns on global economic growth and leading technology, and IT companies in India have resorted to pay-cuts, furloughs, freezing fresh hiring and even job cuts to control costs. Amidst this crisis, Ganit Inc, India’s leading Data Analytics and Consulting Company is hiring across spectrum of profiles.

Ganit Inc. founded by three alumni from SPJIMR, Mumbai is currently looking at expanding its operations to meet the growing need for smart solutions by its customers. The company is currently working with companies in the FMCG, Retail, Logistics, Hospitality, Media, Insurance and BFSI industries. Along with hiring fresh talents from top Technology and Business schools like IIT/ NIT/ IIM/ SPJIMR etc. the company is also looking at recruiting talent at mid and senior levels. The company is looking to hire professionals who can blend the practical implementation of Artificial Intelligence with new data from IoT to solve data science problems and build smart solutions.

Speaking about their ongoing hiring, Mr. Shivaprasad KT, CEO, Ganit Inc said, “This is an incredible opportunity for the Data Science as an industry to take a leap forward as companies need data-driven approach to solve their business problems more than ever. Within a short span of 3 years, we have grown exponentially from 3 members to the current team strength of 100 members across Mumbai, Chennai, and the USA. We are planning to scale up our operations and are looking forward to hiring talent across profiles like Engagement Manager, Data Scientists, and HR personnel. We believe this is the best time for us to hire as a large pool of talented candidates are also looking for high growth companies like ours.”

The recruitment process at Ganit Inc is designed to give the candidate a flavor of an actual job. The first round starts with solving Business Case Study, followed by a presentation of Business Case. Final selection is done post Personal Interview and Fitment round of the shortlisted candidates. The company aims at building a 1000+ resource sized company of leaders in the Analytics & AI space in the next three years.