Games London Announces Summer Business Hub For The Global Gaming Industry

Bengaluru: Games London has one mission — to make London the games capital of the world. The ongoing pandemic, that has populations around the world staying at home to follow social distancing, has sparked a fresh interest in gaming globally. In order to facilitate connections between gamers, investors and companies across the world, Games London has announced a brand new virtual B2B event —Summer Business Hub — that will go live from 8.a.m. to midnight BST on Wednesday 15 & Thursday 16 July, 2020.

The Summer Business Hub is a free-to-participate event focused on one-to-one meetings between delegates of the gaming industry, developers of gaming content and investors. Participants can pitch meetings with each other and make introductions via video and voice calls. They can also take part in multiple online panel discussions and roundtable conferences with partners to discuss London’s games ecosystem.

“Games and interactive entertainment have proven to be lucrative pastimes throughout the global lockdown. However, in the absence of global business development events, it’s getting harder for new games and games businesses to receive funding and access investors. The Summer Business Hub builds on the success of the world’s first online-only games events this year — the 2020 London Games Festival — and we hope to welcome games creators and investors from around the world to connect and do business.” said Michael French, Head of Games London.