Galax introduces RTX 2070 super EX PINK edition, Pink Graphics card. Specifically, to cater market which requires more colors, this product is available in three color options PINK, White, and Black.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER comes with a nicely designed EX cooler. This EX Pink Edition variant, in particular, makes use of a pink-colored shroud & a pink-colored aluminum backplate, both of which look great since the pink-colored used isn’t that flashy. The card comes with the Twin Fan layout which includes two 100mm fans which feature the silent extreme technology.

The card comes with a white-colored PCB which is always pleasing to look at compared to a black colored PCB we usually get on graphics cards. The card features a large aluminum heatsink that is sitting right on top of the PCB components such as GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. Core specifications for the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER EX Pink Edition remain the same, featuring the TU104 GPU core with 2560 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps. The card does get a slight out-of-the-box to overclock of 1830 MHz which is always a great thing.