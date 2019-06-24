GajShield strengthens its presence in European Markets

GajShield Infotech announced its foray to Greece Markets, enhancing synergies with the existing European Countries. The Brand currently has established its strong business footprint in over 7 regions (apart from India) which includes Europe, United States, Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN.

Fuelled by the dynamic expansion strategy that focuses on meeting new market requirements, GajShield has a focused growth plan charted out. Expanding operations in Europe, GajShield reinforces its commitment to customers and dealers throughout the region. The move is meant to further drive the growth of the network security market and strengthen the Brand position in enterprise solutions.

“Greece has been a strategic market to expand our business footprint in the European region. We are excited to further expand to new Markets. Currently, Greece is a gateway and in important staging point for Middle East and Western Europe Markets. It adds to our advantage of it being a member of the European Union. Its business structure and management style suits our business and will be beneficial in our expansion plans in Europe.” said, Sonit Jain – CEO, GajShield Infotech.

Powered by its depth of security expertise and rapid pace of research and development, the brands long-standing mission has enabled, the only Indian Firewall Brand to reach International shores. With this move, the Brand shall consolidate its experience that GajShield has gained in Europe.

With over 17 years of experience in serving SOHOs, SMEs, as well as enterprise- level organizations, protecting over million users, and a wealth of awards, GajShield has been the trusted security provider since 2002. The Brand has a worldwide network across 10,000+ locations worldwide, and also is one of the largest security delivery Indian infrastructure on the globe.