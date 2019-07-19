GajShield partners with Sujata Computers, as the Distributor for Maharashtra region

GajShield Infotech, a leading provider of network, cloud and data security solutions, today announces the appointment of Sujata Computers, as its strategic partner for Maharashtra region. The strategic alliance aims to add strength to GajShield’s present distribution model through, multiple and a strong partner network of Sujata Computers across Maharashtra.

Bridging the brand closer to the customers, Gajshield enables network and cloud security solutions with its latest tie up. With this move, Gajshield apart from the established National Distribution, brings strong focus to regional distributors, and last mile retail. The SMB segment in India shows lots of promise for growth, addition of the new association, will help the brand to serve the businesses & enterprises in a better way.

On tie up with Sujata Computers, Mr. Sonit Jain, apprised, “As the only Indian Brand in the Firewall space, Gajshield is always committed to offer comprehensive offerings, to its consumers, the key component to the Brands business philosophy. Sujata has one of the strongest Distribution network across the Maharashtra for IT products. Their partner relationship &reach network is extensive, which shall help us leverage the regional/local level connect. We strongly feel that our association would be the best mutually beneficial business relationship for both of us.”

“Maharashtra being at the centre of India holds a huge potential for exponential growth & in near future will unleash some great business opportunities. Hence it is essential for us to expand businesses with strong regional presence

“Organizations in India need one solution that will cover most of the aspects of its network security instead of multi-vendor approach as it will be easy to maintain. GajShield will provide excellent choice for our customers who are looking for world-class technology to secure their network. Sujata shares GajShield’s commitment to innovation and high-quality products that help improve organizations’ data and network security.”” said Mr.PareshLodha, Director of Sujata.

Gajshield’s presence in Indian market along with Global reach is surging strongly. The Brand very recently also announced its foray to Greece Markets, enhancing synergies with the existing European Countries. The Brand currently has established its strong business footprint in over 7 regions (apart from India) which includes Europe, United States, Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN.