GajShield Only Indian Vendor in the Gartner’s 2018 Asia/Pacific Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls’

GajShield Infotech announced that it is the only Indian vendor to be named in the Gartner’s 2018 Asia/Pacific Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls’.

GajShield is one of the few companies worldwide and the 1st Indian Firewall Product Company to have earned ICSA Labs Firewall Certification criteria 4.1. They are a leader in innovating security technologies like Context based Data Leak Prevention, Cloud Security, Zero-day Anti-Ransomware, OOPs based Management and more.

“Over the years, our focus has always been towards building a strong platform in data visibility and prevention with application context to identify data anomalies and zero day threats. This has enhanced our product platform with superior data leak prevention and cloud security platform. We believe being part of Gartner’s 2018 Asia/Pacific Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls’ validates our products, services and support in addressing emerging threats before they impact our customer’s business,” said Sonit Jain, CEO of GajShield Infotech.

GajShield’s approach of looking beyond traditional security solutions and focusing on Data First security strategy is a leap forward in the security solution industry that is helping enterprises to secure cloud and SaaS applications by implementing a Next Generation Fire Wall solution. Addressing major security challenges and designing solutions based on the client’s needs with focus on remote & mobile user’s end point security, Data Leak Prevention, better service turnaround time and end point performances has helped in constant product innovation, creating advanced real security solutions of today’s and tomorrow’s enterprise. GajShield’s progressive and constant innovation has allowed it to be ahead of the security solution curve while setting pace for the rest of the industry. This business approach is believed to have led Gajshield to be recognized in Gartner’s Asia/Pacific Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls’.