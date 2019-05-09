GajShield Introduces GajOS

GajShield Infotech announced the next generation network security solutions, ‘GAJ OS Bulwark 4.0’. Enhancing the firewall experience, backed by contextual intelligence, the Bulwark 4.0 goes beyond just application context and gains visibility at different levels, deeper than any current firewall, for ULTIMATE CYBER DEFENSE.

The newly released version 4.0, dubbed ‘Bulwark’ is more powerful than ever that aims to add greater visibility, Deeper inspection and Better Security. The contextual intelligence engine gains a complete visibility on the Network traffic to implement better security policies allowing you for deep inspection into data by inspecting application and data context. Giving you a better security to understand usage insight and identify data anomalies to protect from zero-day threats.

The Firewall offers a host of security features such as anti-malware, spam-filtering, and contextual intelligence among others. The new version of the firmware comes with a redefined UI and a contextual intelligence engine that filters sensitive content and information from all outgoing traffic, be it through email, file sharing services such as Dropbox and WeTransfer, or social media platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn.

Commenting on the newly released version 4.0, Sonit Jain – CEO, Gajshield Infotech said, “Security is more than just keeping bad actors out of your organizational network and keeping sensitive information within your organization. It also includes having the ability to monitor and control all your IT assets, connections, applications, and communications to identify threat patterns and vulnerabilities. While such visibility has always been a part of Gajshield’s offerings, Bulwark 4.0 takes it to the next level by offering a much more detailed reporting through a highly interactive GUI”

“Bulwark builds on the existing contextual intelligence technology that prevents all sensitive data, in any form, from leaving the secure confines of a business. It determines the context of every instance of outgoing communication by analyzing factors such as the sender, recipient, the body of the message, and even the content within attachments to identify suspicious behavior. It also enables security administrators to fine tune the rules and filters used for stopping the leakage of private information. However, despite the fortified data security measures, we have ensured that authorized users within the organization can still enjoy easy access to the information they need” he further adds.

Easing the Firewall Management, the Gajsheild Bulwark 4.0 brings improved user interface that allows easy implementation of policies and uniform search options for advanced search results. Additionally, it notifies you all the time right on your dashboard Top Attacks with its real-time resource information and important threat summary.